Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $243.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $234.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung purchased 5,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at $311,880.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 410,013 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,887,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 243,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Featured Articles

