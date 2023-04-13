Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,051,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 6,606,419 shares.The stock last traded at $58.73 and had previously closed at $58.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,431,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,244,000 after acquiring an additional 674,228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 107,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

