Comparing Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) & Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Imunon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Organogenesis shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Imunon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Organogenesis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Imunon and Organogenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imunon -7,179.40% -68.12% -47.70% Organogenesis 3.66% 9.83% 5.57%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Imunon has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organogenesis has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Imunon and Organogenesis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imunon $500,000.00 19.63 -$35.90 million ($5.17) -0.21 Organogenesis $450.89 million 0.60 $15.53 million $0.13 15.85

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than Imunon. Imunon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organogenesis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Imunon and Organogenesis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imunon 0 0 2 0 3.00 Organogenesis 0 2 0 0 2.00

Organogenesis has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 433.98%. Given Organogenesis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Organogenesis is more favorable than Imunon.

Summary

Organogenesis beats Imunon on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc. is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm is also engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies. It operates through the Celsion and ThermoDox brands. The company was founded by Yim-Pan Cheung in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, NJ.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

