Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Articles

