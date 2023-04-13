Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,004,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,463,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 2,099.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,176,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 1,123,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.