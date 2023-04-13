Concord Wealth Partners Invests $92,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,877 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

