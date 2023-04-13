Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,826,000 after purchasing an additional 162,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $877.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $834.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $814.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $882.13.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

