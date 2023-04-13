ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Bank of America

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.10.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COP opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $869,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 112,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,270,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 190,838 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 101,856 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 48,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.