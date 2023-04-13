Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,232 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $98,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $226.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of -443.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -627.44%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

