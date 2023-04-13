Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $218.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STZ. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $226.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of -443.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.83.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -627.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

