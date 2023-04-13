Contrasting EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) & Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of EngageSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of EngageSmart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Zuora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EngageSmart and Zuora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EngageSmart $303.92 million 9.36 $20.59 million $0.12 142.58 Zuora $338.39 million 3.60 -$197.97 million ($0.93) -9.68

Analyst Ratings

EngageSmart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zuora. Zuora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EngageSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EngageSmart and Zuora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EngageSmart 0 1 4 1 3.00 Zuora 0 1 5 0 2.83

EngageSmart currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.65%. Zuora has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.22%. Given EngageSmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EngageSmart is more favorable than Zuora.

Profitability

This table compares EngageSmart and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EngageSmart 6.78% 3.01% 2.75% Zuora -30.79% -68.59% -17.05%

Volatility and Risk

EngageSmart has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EngageSmart beats Zuora on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections. It also provides HealthPay24, a patient engagement and payment platform that helps health systems, physician groups, dental practices, and medical billers to drive patient self-pay collections; and DonorDrive, a fundraising software platform that helps non-profits, healthcare organizations, and higher education institutions produce virtual events, launch branded donation campaigns, and create peer-to-peer fundraising experiences. The company was formerly known as EngageSmart, LLC. and changed its name to EngageSmart, Inc. in June 2021. EngageSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V. Rao, Cheng Zou and Tien Tzuo and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

