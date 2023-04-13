Contrasting Pineapple Energy (PEGY) & Its Rivals

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pineapple Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -33.28% -5.55% -3.08% Pineapple Energy Competitors -16.13% 17.12% -5.63%

Risk & Volatility

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy’s competitors have a beta of 3.44, meaning that their average share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy Competitors 200 599 1211 40 2.53

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pineapple Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Pineapple Energy presently has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 314.81%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 63.52%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million -$10.35 million -0.84 Pineapple Energy Competitors $734.98 million $11.90 million -10.69

Pineapple Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy. Pineapple Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pineapple Energy competitors beat Pineapple Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy, Inc. focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

