Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $106.06 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average of $89.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,917 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

