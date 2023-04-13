Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 44.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Argus lifted their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $654.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $646.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.80. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $258.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

