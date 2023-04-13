Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 575 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after purchasing an additional 574,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $43,500,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.34. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

