Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 19.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chemours by 9.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours Announces Dividend

Shares of CC opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CC. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.