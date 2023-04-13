Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 19.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chemours by 9.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 28.01%.
Several research firms have commented on CC. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
