Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 3,635 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $7,962,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.09. The company has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

