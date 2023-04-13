Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 505 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 505 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $453.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.48. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

