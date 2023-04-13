Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,442 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,023,000 after buying an additional 235,341 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.