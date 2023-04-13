Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.2% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 520.5% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.9 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $103.82 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.75 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $529.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

