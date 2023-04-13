Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $353,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after buying an additional 565,140 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after buying an additional 363,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 47.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,485,000 after buying an additional 211,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,124,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,947,000 after buying an additional 162,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $177.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Further Reading

