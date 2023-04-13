Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.68.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $285.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.59. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

