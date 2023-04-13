Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in PTC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,479 shares of company stock valued at $40,825,493 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $126.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

