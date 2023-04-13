Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 86,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $126.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.15.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,651,616 shares worth $1,735,265,267. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

