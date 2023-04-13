Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 111,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 136,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.74. The stock has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.