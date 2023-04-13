Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Core Laboratories worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after acquiring an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,089,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,011,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,110,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NYSE CLB opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

