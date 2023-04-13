Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.80.

ERO stock opened at C$23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.33. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$25.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

