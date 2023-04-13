Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of COVTY opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. Covestro has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

