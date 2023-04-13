Crane (NYSE:CR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

CR opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. Crane has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $105.05.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

