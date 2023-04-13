Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$7.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.90.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Transactions at Crew Energy

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$36,558.57. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Price Performance

Crew Energy Company Profile

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$4.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$736.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.99.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

