CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,985 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,604,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

