Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $39.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRTO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $67,558.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,164.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $67,558.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,164.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,734,242.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,698 shares of company stock worth $3,353,488 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Criteo Trading Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,509,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after acquiring an additional 178,275 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Criteo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,505,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,473,000 after acquiring an additional 170,968 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after acquiring an additional 101,040 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 11.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in Criteo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,529,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,855,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $31.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. Criteo has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.