Critical Comparison: BOX (NYSE:BOX) vs. Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Matterport shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of BOX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Matterport shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BOX and Matterport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $990.87 million 3.90 $26.78 million $0.05 536.20 Matterport $136.13 million 5.77 -$111.34 million ($0.41) -6.59

Profitability

BOX has higher revenue and earnings than Matterport. Matterport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares BOX and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX 2.70% -2.53% 1.21% Matterport -81.79% -17.95% -16.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BOX and Matterport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 1 0 7 0 2.75 Matterport 0 4 1 0 2.20

BOX presently has a consensus target price of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 27.56%. Matterport has a consensus target price of $4.95, indicating a potential upside of 83.33%. Given Matterport’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matterport is more favorable than BOX.

Volatility & Risk

BOX has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Matterport has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BOX beats Matterport on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOX

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser, and Sam Ghods in March 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality. It offers solutions for real estate, photography, travel and hospitality, retail, insurance and restoration, industrial and facilities management, architecture, and engineering and construction industries. Matterport, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

