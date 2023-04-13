Critical Contrast: Regency Centers (REG) versus The Competition

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) is one of 331 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Regency Centers to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Regency Centers pays out 92.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 145.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers N/A N/A N/A Regency Centers Competitors 11.13% 0.14% 2.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

88.6% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Regency Centers and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.22 billion N/A 21.27 Regency Centers Competitors $909.41 million $160.03 million 13.11

Regency Centers has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Regency Centers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers’ competitors have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Regency Centers and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A Regency Centers Competitors 2500 12389 13603 314 2.41

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 20.37%. Given Regency Centers’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regency Centers has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Regency Centers competitors beat Regency Centers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers. The company was founded by Martin Edward Stein, Sr. and Joan Wellhouse Newton in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

