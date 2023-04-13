CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Cut by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,960 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

