Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.07 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.89. The firm has a market cap of $356.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

