Curtis Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.
Visa stock opened at $227.81 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.65 and a 200-day moving average of $211.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.
Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).
