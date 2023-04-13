Curtis Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $227.81 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.65 and a 200-day moving average of $211.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

