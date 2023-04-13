Dan Bodner Sells 16,827 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,827 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $625,291.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,923,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Bodner sold 37,848 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,463,203.68.

On Monday, March 20th, Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08.

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Further Reading

