Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.94% from the stock’s previous close.

DAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369,517 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,803,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 321,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,660,000 after purchasing an additional 102,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

