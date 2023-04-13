Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $74.92 on Monday. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.