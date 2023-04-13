Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $74.92 on Monday. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

