Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $177.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $145.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

