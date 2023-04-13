Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Ally in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.