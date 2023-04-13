Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Distribution Solutions Group in a research report issued on Sunday, April 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Distribution Solutions Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DSGR. Barrington Research increased their target price on Distribution Solutions Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Distribution Solutions Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGR opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $891.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Distribution Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $328.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 1.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGR. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

