DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of DuPont de Nemours worth $74,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2 %

DD opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

