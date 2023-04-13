DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $9.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

