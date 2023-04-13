Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 247.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.7%.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $647.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 165.13% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,458.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DX. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dynex Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DX. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

