e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $72.42 Average PT from Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $85.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $58.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,796,281.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $5,051,376.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $20,796,281.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,130,112.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,749. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after buying an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,456,000 after purchasing an additional 389,163 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.