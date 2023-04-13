Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Barclays

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.13 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average is $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

