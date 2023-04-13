Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Cut to $392.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $395.00 to $392.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $369.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $350.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.30.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.