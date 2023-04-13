Empirical Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $40.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

